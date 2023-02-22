ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A winter storm warning has been issued for Northern and Southwestern St. Lawrence county.

The warning will be in effect from 7 p.m. on Wednesday to 1 p.m. on Thursday. Heavy, blowing snow is expected with wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

Travel will be difficult, especially during the Thursday morning commute. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to near zero at times.

The regions will experience a period of heavy snow with snowfall rates of up to two inches per hour on Wednesday night before tapering off to a light wintry mix on Thursday morning.

Drivers are urged to allow for extra travel time and keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency.