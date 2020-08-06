St. Lawrence County with highest census response rate in North Country

Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, census worker Ken Leonard wears a mask as he mans a U.S. Census walk-up counting site set up for Hunt County in Greenville, Texas, Friday, July 31, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Census Push Week has come to a close for 2020 and the Census Bureau started emailing households in neighborhoods where response rates is less than 50%.

In the North Country, many households may receive these emails.

For the tri-state counties, St. Lawrence County remains the only county to exceed a 50% self-response rate as of August 2.

Following Census Push Week, the North Country reported the following self- response rates:

St. Lawrence County: 53.90%

Jefferson County: 45:00%

Lewis County: 41.80%

The Downstate region claimed most of the top spots during Push Week. The Upstate winner was Schuyler County, where the response rate grew 0.8 percentage points.

All counties received assistance through Mobile Questionnaire Assistance events.

The 2020 Census results help determine how federal funding flow into states and communities. Results also determine how many seats in Congress each state gets. Members of the North Country are encouraged to respond online or through the mail.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.