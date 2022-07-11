WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Hermon in St. Lawrence County is facing charges after allegedly stealing from Walmart.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Larissa M. Carlin left the Walmart located on Arsenal Street in Watertown with a Teepee tent without paying for it around 7:15 p.m. on July 8. Police stated that the tent was valued at $79.

As a result, Carlin was charged with Petit Larceny. She was released on an appearance ticket and is set to appear in court in late July.