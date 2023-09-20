NEWTON FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 58-year-old Newton Falls woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly threatening someone with a knife in a domestic indecent around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, September 18.

New York State Police charged Charlene Crane with menacing in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, criminal mischief, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities allege that Crane made threatening remarks while holding a knife at Elm Street East in the town of Clifton. Children were also present at the time of the incident.

Crane and the victim continued to have a physical altercation causing plates to be broken and a bruise on the victims arm from a plate. The victim did not need medical attention, and Crane left the residence until law enforcement arrived.

Crane was arrested and transported to the state police headquarters in Star Lake for processing. She was released on appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Clinton Court for a later date in September.