St. Lawrence County woman charged for allegedly stealing debit card information, making purchases in November

HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Deputies have arrested and charged a St. Lawrence County woman following incidents that took place in the late fall of last year.

The St. Lawrence County Sherriff’s Office has confirmed that Cora An Sharpe, 23, from Lisbon, New York has been charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree following investigating a complaint from the Town of Hermon in November 2020.

According to Deputies, Sharpe was found to have stolen debit card information belonging to another individual and used the information to make several purchases throughout the month of November.

SLCS stated that Sharpe was arrested on February 20, 2021, and arraigned virtually before Judge Brown of Massena Town Court. Sharpe was released and set to appear in court at a later date.