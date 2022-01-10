CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Police have confirmed charges regarding a false personation incident and drug arrest in St. Lawrence County.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Monday, that Elizabeth L. Brunet, from Hopkinton, was charged on January 10 following a traffic stop on East Main Street in the village of Canton.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Brunet had an outstanding bench warrant and attempted to provide deputies with a false name and date of birth to avoid arrest.

A search of Brunet’s property at the traffic stop, however, led deputies to find a quantity of Methamphetamine in two loaded syringes and a glassine envelope containing Methamphetamine.

Subsequently, Brunet was charged with False Personation, a B Misdemeanor and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, an A Misdemeanor.

Brunet was released with an appearance ticket and is set to appear in the Town of Canton Court at a later date.