ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman is facing charges after reportedly being involved in a dispute in the town of Norfolk.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, patrols responded to a report of an irate tenant on April 22. An investigation into the incident revealed that 45-year-old Jennifer L. Woodward had thrown a tire at her landlord, which struck him in the shoulder.

As a result, Woodward was charged with Harassment in the Second Degree. She was issued an appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date.