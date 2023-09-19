CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau is now accepting funding proposals from community-based and non-profit organizations to provide services to the youth of St. Lawrence County.

These programs fall under New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) “Youth Team Sports.” Funds are distributed for programs operating from October 1 through September 30, 2024. The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau will be receiving $52,517 to fund team sports.

Programs must serve youth, under the age of 18, and meet at least one of the following goals:

Educational Connection and Achievement

Physical Health and Well-Being

Mental Health and Well-Being

Community Cohesion

Key elements of a team sport include multiple individuals playing together for the same entity (team), and individuals playing against each other in a competitive way. Examples of team sport programs include basketball, ski teams, taekwondo teams, summer sports leagues, sports team tournaments, cheerleading teams, and competitive swimming.

Youth Team Sports (YTS) funding streams provide an opportunity to invest in infrastructure improvements that benefit youth athletics such as the re-pavement of courts, new nets, and storage for equipment. Other uses include purchasing gear for youth, uniforms, equipment, adaptability aids making sports accessible for youth with disabilities, and consumable supplies.

The Youth Bureau is offering a virtual Q&A on Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m.

Proposals for funding must be submitted to the St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau by Monday, October 16. Proposals received after this date will not be considered. Contact the Youth Bureau at 315-379-9464 or email slcyouthbureau@gmail.com for an electronic copy of the application and Zoom link to attend the Q&A.