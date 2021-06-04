St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau announce grant opportunities

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New grant opportunities are now available for programs in St. Lawrence County.

The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau is now accepting funding proposals from community-based non profit organizations, public agencies, faith-based organization, county municipalities and government agencies to provide services to county youth.

According to the Youth Bureau, eligible programs must provide community-level services designed to “promote positive youth development” and respond to needs in St. Lawrence County.

The Youth Bureau also urged applicants to consider providing services, opportunities and supports for youth who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adding that benefits to youth in the county include those currently not support, which include art programs, photography, culinary arts, outdoor exploration activities or programs supporting social and emotional growth. These areas of need were determined by recent results from the Needs Assessment Survey.

Last month, we received 696 completed youth and 146 adult survey responses. There’s a lot to learn from these results and we want to ensure that youth serving programs are willing to closely examine and meet the current needs of our youth,” stated Youth Bureau Director Alexa Backus. “Much has changed, through the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s our responsibility to meet those needs. We are very thankful to everyone who supported our efforts in completing the surveys, including area teachers who made sure their students completed them. This truly was a community effort.”

These grants aim to support youth development programs for youth 0-21 years of age.

Applicants are asked to reference the Youth Bureau’s Needs Assessment Survey results to review current youth data and needs. Assessment results and data will be included in the application packet. All programs seeking funding must track outcome measures for the service, opportunity and support the program is addressing.

Proposals for funding must be submitted to the St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau by Friday, July 30.