St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau launches online survey to address community needs

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau is seeking community input to address needs of children and youth in the area.

Annually, the Youth Bureau allocates funding to youth-serving organizations that provide programming to meet community needs. To identify these needs, the Bureaus has developed “The Needs Assessment;” two online surveys, one offering questions to students in grades 6 through 12, and the second providing questions for parents, educators and youth serving professionals.

“Our goal is to gain insight into our county youth and adults concerned about meeting the needs of their children or youth they serve,” stated Youth Bureau Director Alexa Backus. “The information gathered helps the Youth Bureau make the best recommendations to youth serving programs. We want to ensure we are meeting our youth interests and needs.”

All information gathered from the 2021 survey will be used for funding between 2022 and 2024.

The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau Needs Assessment will be open starting May 3 and close May 21, 2021.

A link to the survey can be found on the St Lawrence County Youth Bureau Facebook or obtained by contacting RZuhlsdorf@stlawco.org.