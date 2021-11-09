St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau seeking advisory board, committee members

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Help youth in St. Lawrence County become leaders.

The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau is seeking members for its Youth Advisory Board and Youth Committee. These two groups work within the county to lead programs and initiatives.

According to SLC Youth Bureau Director Alexa Backus, the Youth Advisory Board meets with the St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau staff monthly to discuss youth needs, determine program priorities, review applications for state funding and involve youth as leaders.

“This is a great opportunity to become involved in making decisions which impact our county’s youth. Sometimes the best ideas are exchanged during board meetings,” Backus said in a press release.” We are interested in having adults join who are passionate about helping our youth avoid delinquency and open doors for success,”

The Youth Advisory Board is also seeking high school students for its Youth Committee. This group meets after school hours via zoom. Previously the Youth Committee has led community events such as the Design-A-Mask initiative and a “Trash Dash” 5K walk last April.

“We want to see all county high schools represented on our Youth Committee,” Backus said. “This allows noticeable student body representation which will drive a greater impact during our student-led initiatives. We encourage educators, school administrators, and guidance counselors to refer student leaders to us.”

Those interested in both the Youth Advisory Board and Youth Committee are asked to contact Backus at ABackus@stlawco.org or 315-379-9464. Applications are due by November 30, 2021.