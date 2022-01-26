CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau is seeking new members.

SLC Youth Bureau Director Alexa Backus issued a press release on January 25, seeking teens to apply for the Bureau’s Youth Committee. According to Backus, this Committee works to assess youth needs, prioritize teen-led programs and plan events.

“This is a great opportunity for teens to become involved in youth-led initiatives which positively impact the lives of youth in St. Lawrence County,” Backus said in a press release. “This year, we are focusing on meeting the social-emotional needs of youth. We are partnering with the US Attorney’s office and will be launching a teen-led campaign focusing on preventing online extortion, best online practices, and suicide prevention.”

The Youth Committee meets every month through zoom with the St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau staff. This year, the Committee is planning to work with agencies such as the U.S. Attorney’s office and WPBS TV.

“Teens who have a passion for making a difference, are motivated to support topics such as suicide awareness, are natural leaders, in front of peers, are encouraged to contact us,” added Backus.

Backus also said that Committee is aiming to have all high schools represented in the Youth Committee. Canton, Clifton-Fine, Edwards-Knox, Lisbon, Madrid-Waddington, Massena, Gouverneur, Hammond, Harrisville, Morristown, Norwood-Norfolk, Ogdensburg, Parishville-Hopkinton, and St. Lawrence Central are all in need of Youth Committee ambassadors.

Interested teens are asked to contact Alexa Backus either by email at ABackus@stlawco.org or by calling 315-379-9464.