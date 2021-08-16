St. Lawrence County youth waterfowl, pheasant hunt scheduled for September

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A youth turkey and pheasant hunt is coming to St. Lawrence County next month.

Police Officers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation in St. Lawrence County are partnering with the Massena Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and the DEC staff at Wilson Hill Management Area to offer a youth hunt in September. This three-day hunt will be open to youth ages 12 to 15 in the North Country.

According to the DEC, the first day of the youth hunt will begin with a classroom portion at the Massena Rod and Gun Club on Wednesday, September 15. Two hunting days will follow on consecutive Saturday’s, with hunting for waterfowl scheduled for September 18, and pheasant hunting on September 25.

Youth interested in participated must have a New York State small game hunting license. The event is free to participants and equipment will be provided if necessary.

The St. Lawrence County Youth Waterfowl and Pheasant Hunt is hosted by the Massena Rod and Gun Club and sponsored by the New York Conservation Officers Association, NWTF and St. Lawrence Count Sportsmen’s Federation. To register, contact Lt. Troy Basford at 315-265-2757, or ECO Ian Helmer at 315-559-8503.