MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A youth hunting opportunity is returning to St. Lawrence County next month.

The Department of Environmental Conservation and Massena Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will again partner to offer a waterfowl and pheasant hunt for junior hunters.

This hunt is a three-day event that begins with a classroom portion at the Massena Rod and Gun on September 14. This is followed by two consecutive Saturdays for hunting.

September 17 will be the designated day for waterfowl hunting and September 24 will be for pheasant hunting.

All interested youth must be between the ages of 12 and 15 and possess a New York State small game hunting license.

Registration is required and can be completed with the Harvest Information Program. The event is free to participants and equipment will be provided if necessary.

For more information, contacts Leitenant Tory Basford at 315-265-2757 or ECO Ian Helmer at 315-558-8503.