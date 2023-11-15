CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The 10th Annual Holiday Gift Drive for Senior Citizens, sponsored by The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging, is underway and will benefit older adults enrolled in the home-delivered meal program.

Last year in St. Lawrence County, over 300 gift cards and gifts were distributed to senior citizens.

From now until Friday, December 8, the office will be collecting financial contributions to purchase gift cards and/or gift items for clients who are most in need.

Contributions can be mailed to:

St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging

Attention: Holiday Gift Drive

80 State Highway 310, Suite 7

Canton, NY 13617

The holidays can be a very lonely time for seniors, many of them do not have family or friends nearby to celebrate the holidays with. The Office for the Aging asks you to consider adopting a local senior and help spread a little festive cheer.

For more information, you can call 315-386-4730 or email amontgomery@stlawco.gov.