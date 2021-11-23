St. Lawrence County’s Head Start Program receives $1.8M grant

Created in 1982, the National Blue Ribbon School Program recognizes public, parochial and private learning facilities for their performance in one of two categories. (Getty Images)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A $1,804,388 grant has been awarded to support St. Lawrence County’s Head Start Program.

The Head Start Program provides children between 3 and 5-years-old with a safe environment to acquire skills in math, science, literacy, language, physical health, development, and social. Children are also able to learn how to express their thoughts and feelings through playing with other members of the program and receiving instruction from experienced teachers.

The goal of the program is to prepare children for school in the future through both their classroom and home-based services. The program has centers located in Brasher Falls, Canton, Gouverneur, Massena, Norwood, Ogdensburg, Parishville, and Potsdam. According to the program’s website, 351 children and families are served in the center-based and home-based programs.

The Head Start Program is federally funded, but the grant came specifically from the Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families. This year’s grant has increased by over $20,000 from 2020, with the program $1,782,880 in funding last year.

Funding for the program was announced on November 23, 2021. More information on the program can be found on the Head Start Program website.