CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A State of Emergency has been extended in St. Lawrence County.

The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators extended the county-wide State of Emergency on Saturday, June 11.

This was first declared on May 12, 2023, to address concerns following the expiration of the Title 42 Order on May 11. Title 42 prohibited individuals from crossing into the United States from Mexico or Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Lawrence County declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of a migrant surge into the area as the county has over 75 miles of border with Canada. There are two border crossings in Massena and Ogdensburg and officials worried that these areas could experience an influx of individuals who may be seeking shelter.

The State of Emergency was extended because officials said the County consistently rates among the ten most impoverished counties in New York. Officials said in a press release that it is ill-equipped to meet the need of individuals looking to enter the United States.

Officials added that a potential surge of people could further challenge the limited resources currently available for the exisiting population.

Additionally, “this is a scenario that could create a disaster emergency, which could threaten the health and safety of the residents of St. Lawrence County, which could result in the loss of life and/or property,” St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Chair David Forsythe said in the press release.

The State of Emergency will now remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, June 10. This will be reviewed prior to its expiration to determine if an extension is necessary.

Read the full extension below: