St. Lawrence COVID-19 infection rate remains above 6%

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 infection rate continues to remain high in St. Lawrence County.

As confirmed in a daily COVID-19 report from St. Lawrence County Public Health, an additional 48 county residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. The county’s positivity rate now remains at 6.05%.

According to Public Health, there are now 409 active cases in the county. Out of all cases, 15 are hospitalized. However, in a one-day period, 70 residents were also released from isolation.

There have been 10,516 confirmed cases to date since the start of the pandemic. Additionally, 119 residents have lost their lives to the virus, with the last death being reported on Monday, September 27.

To combat the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Health is hosting several upcoming COVID vaccination clinics. These will be held every Monday and Wednesday in September from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Public Health building in Canton. Vaccinations are also available at local pharmacies.

COVID testing is also being done on an appointment basis throughout the county. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., if symptoms are presented or tested is needed.