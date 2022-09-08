St. Lawrence Health System adopts new logo to reflect affiliation with Rochester Regional Health

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence Health is expanding.

According to St. Lawrence Health, it is in the process of acquiring Seaway Valley Ambulance Service, which is a Massena-based EMS, interfacility transport and ambulette service.

The acquisition was confirmed on September 2. St. Lawrence Health President Donna McGregor said that this will help improve the health system.

“The acquisition of Seaway Valley Ambulance Service will further improve transport access in Massena and its surrounding communities,” McGregor said in a press release.

The acquisition is expected to be complete in the next few months.