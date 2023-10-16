POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – St. Lawrence Health Clinical and Rural Health Research Department announces two of the newest trials, according to a press release.

“We are routinely running anywhere from 10 to 15 trials at a time, with the goal to significantly broaden our scope and trial offerings in the next couple years,” SLH Clinical Research Operations Manager Kylie Sands, CCRP

The two new trials concern long-COVID and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Current on-going trials involve:

Lupus;

Sjogren’s Syndrome;

Oncology;

Viral lung infections; and

COVID-19.

Upcoming clinical trials will cover cord blood and systemic sclerosis.

The program allows local patients the ability to be involved in a local clinical trial and grants increased access to North Country providers and research team members, whom they can ask questions and get answers quickly.

According to Sands, they communicate and work with patients after the trial is complete and they also assist them in getting appointments and authorizations for continued drug coverage; some patients also serve on their Patient Research Advisory Board.

Sands explained that all industry trials conducted through St. Lawrence Health have been reviewed and approved by an independent ethics committee, which determines if the potential benefits outweigh the potential risks. All SLH staff members, from the research coordinators to the providers, who become involved in a clinical trial undergo and maintain a Good Clinical Practices training certification, which highlights and emphasizes the ethical treatment of participating patients in clinical trials.

Along with engaging in industry-sponsored clinical trials, the research department works with investigators to aid personal projects such as publishing journal articles, applying for grant funding and reviewing proposed quality improvement projects. The research department is also committed to promoting rural health and patient-centered healthcare.

Sands and Clinical Research Director Scott Wehage routinely present at local and national conferences on the importance of including rural health sites in Clinical Research. Their intent is to make St. Lawrence Health a leading rural health clinical research site and inspire more rural sites to offer research to their communities.

Individuals looking to participate in one of SLH’s clinical trials can reach the Research department directly at clinicalresearch@rochesterregional.org or 315-261-6013. The FDA has information on clinical trials and what participants should know before entering one Here.