St. Lawrence Health CEO to retire in 2022

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The President and Chief Executive Officer of St. Lawrence Health will retire next year.

St. Lawrence Health announced on October 12 that President and CEO David Acker will retire in the second quarter of 2022. This will end a 14-year career with the health system.

Chair of the St. Lawrence Health’s Board of Directors Ed Mucenski commented on Acker’s upcoming retirement.

“David has done an exceptional job as St. Lawrence Health’s President and CEO,” Mucenski stated in a press release. “We appreciate his efforts in leading St. Lawrence through a period of significant progress and evolution. The system is well-positioned for future growth.”

Upon Acker’s retirement, Donna McGregor will be named President of St. Lawrence Health. According to SLH, McGregor has been the Chief Financial Office of the health system since July 2020. She has been noted to have a “deep understanding of SLH and its culture.”

“We are very excited about the next phase in St. Lawrence Health’s growth,” Rochester Regional Health President and CEO Eric Bieber, MD, added. “We believe Donna is the right person to lead St. Lawrence in 2022 and beyond. She’ll work with our outstanding leadership team and continue executing our strategic growth plan in St. Lawrence County. “