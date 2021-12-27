POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local health systems will continue to follow holiday hours this week.

St. Lawrence Health has released an updated schedule for its holiday hours for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

According to the Health System, its Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Colton Walk-in Center and Canton Urgent Care will be closed on Friday, December 31.

Its Potsdam Urgent Care will be open on December 31, however, it will follow modified hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All three locations will be closed on Saturday, January 1, 2022. The clinics were also previously closed on Saturday, December 25.

St. Lawrence Health’s Canton Potsdam Hospital Emergency Department will resume its normal hours, being available daily, 24-hours a day. This is located at 50 Leroy Street in Potsdam.

More hours and locations can be found on the St. Lawrence Health website.