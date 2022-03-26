ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence Health’s Clinical and Rural Health Research is conducting its first Multiple Sclerosis clinical trial, and is looking for volunteers who would like to be a part of it.

MS is a disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord which still has no cure, according to the Mayo Clinic. Those who are diagnosed with MS can experience symptoms such as tremors, vision problems, slurred speech, fatigue, dizziness, tingling or pain, and bowel or bladder function issues.

Although there is no cure, treatments are available that can speed up the recovery from attacks and help manage symptoms. St. Lawrence Health’s clinical trial would compare the effects, good or bad, of the investigational oral drug fenebrutinib, versus teriflunomide on patients with Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis.

Director of Clinical Research Carly Lovelett, CCRP said it’s important to have studies like this in order to learn more about the disease and how to successfully treat it.

“MS is a chronic, inflammatory and degenerative disease that affects nearly a million people in the United States,” Lovelett said. “Only through clinical studies like these can we assess and approve new treatments to help reduce MS-related disability and prevent relapses of the disease.”

Those who choose to participate in the study will be randomly assigned a daily treatment with fenebrutinib and a placebo matching teriflunomide, or daily treatment with teriflunomide and a placebo matching fenebrutinib. Since it is a “blinded” study, neither the patient nor the researchers are aware of which active treatment participants are receiving.

The blinding reportedly helps maintain the integrity of the study data and results. Both studies will compare how treatment affects the annual rate of relapses and focus on disability worsening, disease activity on MRI scans, physical function, cognition, and safety.

Clinical trial participants will be asked to be involved for approximately two years, and attend study clinic appointments, including a screening visit and follow-up visit. Lovelett said it’s important to monitor participants’ health on a regular basis to understand how the drug is affected their bodies.

“The appointments are necessary so we can monitor their health and see how they are responding to their assigned study drug,” Lovelett said. “Participants will not have to pay for the study drug or any of the study-related assessments, such as an MRI, blood draws, or clinic visits.

To qualify as a study participant, individuals must be between the ages of 18 and 55 and have a diagnosis of relapsing MS with at least two documented relapses in the past two years, or one in the past 12 months. Individuals who would like to participate cannot have a history of cancer within the past ten years unless it was basal or squamous cell carcinoma of the skin that has been cured or situ carcinomas of the cervix that has been treated a year prior.

Those interested in learning more about the clinical trial or becoming a participant should contact Clinical Research at (315) 261-6311, or Neurologist Hamza Malek, MD, at (315) 261-5944. More information can be found on the St. Lawrence Health website.