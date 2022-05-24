MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence Health is reminding all adolescents and adults that they should receive their Tdap vaccine.

Tdap stands for Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis vaccine, which combats three diseases with one shot. According to St. Lawrence Health providers, children should receive a single dose of the Tdap vaccination at age 11 or 12, and adults should get a booster dose every 10 years.

Tetanus is also known as lockjaw and enters the body through cuts or wounds, while diphtheria and pertussis which is also known as whooping cough can spread from person to person. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Tetanus causes seizures, painful stiffening of the muscles, and may lead to serious health problems, including the inability to open the mouth, having trouble swallowing and breathing, or even death.

St. Lawrence Health warned that Diphtheria can lead to difficulty breathing, nerve damage, heart failure, paralysis, or death. The health organization also explained that Pertussis can cause uncontrollable, violent coughing that makes it hard to breathe, eat, or drink.

Additionally, Pertussis can be extremely serious especially in babies and young children, causing pneumonia, convulsions, brain damage, or death. In teens and adults, it can cause weight loss, loss of bladder control, passing out, and rib fractures from severe coughing.

The most common side effects of the Tdap vaccine include pain, redness or swelling at the injection site, mild fever, headache, or feeling tired, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or stomachache sometimes occur, according to SLH. More information about the vaccine can be found here.