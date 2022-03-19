ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence Health highlighted their employees who specialize in helping new moms at the facility.

Specifically, the medical center recognized their nurses with Massena Hospital’s Women’s Health Clinic and the Birthplace at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. The clinic has eight registered nurses that are Certified Lactation Consultants.

These RNs include Cortney Arquiette, Amanda Earl, Vicki McLain, Sarah Pederson, Kelli Richards, Lindsey Sorrento, Emily Ward, and Acacia White. There are also eight RNs who have completed the training, and are waiting to take the written test to also become CLCs.

Obstetrics and Birthplace Director Tracy Johnson explained the importance of offering specialized resources that new mothers need after their child is born.

“A lactation consultant is a certified health professional who specializes in breastfeeding education,” Johnson said. “They focus on helping moms and infants with concerns, such as increasing milk supply, caring for sore nipples, and assisting with different breastfeeding positions.”

Moms who deliver at the Birthplace receive information while in the Hospital from the CLCs and are provided with materials to take home. New moms are also encouraged to make an appointment with Arquiette at the clinic located in the Casey Medical Office Building for a consultation if they return home and think of more questions regarding motherhood.

Arquiette explained what inspired her to specialize in helping new mothers and breastfeeding.

“I found my passion to be a CLC when I became a breastfeeding mother myself, and I am beyond excited to provide these services to women in our community,” Arquiette said. “As a Certified Lactation Consultant, my number one priority is providing breastfeeding moms with support and education to help them become successful with breastfeeding, both physically and emotionally. I look forward to assisting new mothers with latch, pain related to nursing, milk supply, infant bonding, and so much more.

More information about the Women’s Health Clinic, and about the Birthplace can be found on the St. Lawrence Health website.