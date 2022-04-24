POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence Health will officially transition to a new and modern patient records system on April 30.

The new system is called Epic and is an electronic medical record system used by more than 250 health care organizations nationwide. According to SLH, 45% of the US population has their medical records in an Epic system.

The system will allow SLH patients to access their inpatient and outpatient records including test results through one portal. Patients will also be able to request prescription renewals, message their provider’s office, and use the system to pay St. Lawrence Health bills for services.

SLH President David Acker said the new system will contribute to the organization’s dedication to providing exceptional patient care and safety.

“This is a momentous occasion for the communities we serve; an extraordinary milestone in how the future of health care will be accessed and managed right here in the North Country,” Acker said.

Provider offices will also adopt the Epic system on Saturday which will allow patients’ health records to be easily and securely shared with other health care providers within and outside SLH. Acker explained how the new system will benefit patients.

“The Epic system is designed to bring patients and providers together like never before to improve patient care quality, communication, safety, and efficiency,” Mr. Acker said. “The care coordination and patient engagement between our providers and patients will make for a more positive experience for both. Further, the mobile apps can keep our patients connected wherever they go.”

More information about the new system and how it will affect patients can be found on the St. Lawrence Health website.