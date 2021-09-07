St. Lawrence Health limiting inpatient visitation beginning Sept. 7

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Visitations will once again be limited at hospitals within the St. Lawrence Health system.

St. Lawrence Health announced on September 3 that inpatient visitation at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Gouverneur Hospital and Massena Hospital will be tightened. Visitors and patients will now be required to wear masks, social distance, undergo temperature checks and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon entry to a facility.

Those who are not COVID patients will still be permitted on visitor, ages 12 and older at a time. Two support people are also allowed for obstetrics and pediatrics patients. Patients undergoing procedures or surgeries are allowed one visitor before and after.

Additionally, patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus are not allowed visitors. Visitors are also not permitted for patients in the Emergency Department and Center for Cancer Care Infusion Center. Exceptions may apply for pediatrics, labor and delivery, end-of-life care and those with intellectual or developmental disabilities and cognitive impairments.

Patients with intellectual or developmental disabilities and cognitive impairments are allowed one support person at a time. An additional visitor is permitted during visitor hours.

Two visitors, or support persons are allowed for end-of-life patients. Clergy members are not considered visitors.

Visiting hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. All changes will go into effect at 9 a.m. on September 7, 2021.