St. Lawrence Health Nephrologist accepting patients in Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — North country residents can now visit a kidney specialist at the EJ Noble Professional Building in Canton.

St. Lawrence Health’s Nephrology and Hypertension specialist Birinder Singh, MD, FRCPC, will now be accepting patients at the building located at 80 East Main Street in Canton. Singh is currently the Chief of Medicine at Massena Hospital where he has been a provider since 2017.

As a Nephrologist, he assists patients in managing their kidney disease, which can lead to kidney failure if not treated. According to MayoClinic.org, loss of kidney function can cause a buildup of fluid or body waste, or electrolyte problems. Symptoms of the issue can include nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, fatigue, weakness, sleep problems, urinating more or less, decreased mental sharpness, muscle cramps, swelling of feet and ankles, dry, itchy skin, high blood pressure that’s difficult to control, shortness of breath, or chest pain.

In a press release from St Lawrence Health, Singh pointed out that kidney disease does not exhibit symptoms unless it is advanced to the point when you need dialysis.

“My job as a nephrologist is to prevent you from getting to the stage of needing dialysis,” Singh said. “We monitor your kidney function through blood tests, and can track any decline over the years to see what changes we need to make to alter the course of the organ’s functionality.”

Dr. Singh also sees patients with genetic kidney disease or kidney stones that require medical management, and assists patients who have concerns with their electrolyte levels. He helps treat patients by adjusting their medications after looking at how their kidneys function and discussing their diet.