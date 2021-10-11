St. Lawrence Health offering COVID-19 testing to local students

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A COVID-19 testing opportunity has opened its doors to area students.

St. Lawrence Health announced that it has established Community COVID-19 Testing sites across St. Lawrence County. These centers will administer tests free of charge in a drive-up fashion.

According to SLH, these sites are open to eligible students in the North Country in need of testing from area school districts. However, one of the following criteria must be met to schedule a test at a Community Testing Site:

Considered a direct contact with a COVID-19 case

Experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Have an order for a COVID-19 test from a medical provider

Have a referral from the St. Lawrence County Department of Health

Employer is requiring a COVID-19 test

In need of a test for travel reasons.

St. Lawrence Health currently has three locations for these centers. They are located at 77 West Barney Street in Gouverneur, 1 Hospital Drive in Massena and 145 Market Street in Potsdam.

All currently have same- or next-day appointments available and appointments are strongly encouraged. Scheduling questions are directed to the St. Lawrence Health COVID hotline at 315-261-6240. For pediatric patients who require a provider consultation for clearance, please call the Pediatric Hotline at 315-261-5869.