St. Lawrence Health opening new urgent care in Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new urgent care facility will open its doors in Canton next week.

St. Lawrence Health Systems has announced that it will open its second urgent care facility in St. Lawrence County on July 6, 2021. This facility will be located in the EJ Noble Medical Building on Main Street in Canton, New York.

According to SLHS, the facility will be staffed by Emergency Department doctors and medical professionals.

“We are continuously working to alleviate barriers that prevent our community members from accessing quality care,” said Medical Director for Emergency and Urgent Care Services Jason Lorenc, MD. “One of the many ‘access to care’ projects underway is the opening of Canton Urgent Care, where patients are afforded the highest level of innovative and comprehensive urgent medical services. Unlike traditional urgent care clinics or walk-in centers, patients will be cared for by esteemed and highly-experienced Emergency Department specialists.”

The Canton Urgent Care will be open seven-days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and accepts most insurances, and offers affordable payment options for those with minimal or no health insurance.