St. Lawrence Health requiring unvaccinated staff to undergo regular COVID testing

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Unvaccinated individuals employed at the St. Lawrence Health system will now be required to undergo regular COVID testing.

Specifically, all its staff will need to be vaccinated by Wednesday, September 8, or undergo frequent regular COVID testing. This was announced by St. Lawrence Health on August 6.

This staff vaccination program will be implemented across all St. Lawrence Health affiliates. This includes Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Gouverneur Hospital, Massena Hospital and any affiliated clinics and office locations.

Infectious Disease Physician Assistant Kylie Broughal noted this as a good public health policy.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and have proven to protect people from serious illness and death, even in instances where vaccinated individuals contract COVID-19,” Broughal said in a press release. “This is good public health policy and will further protect our community from additional spread of COVID-19.”

According to SLH, employees will also be required to document their COVID vaccine status. Those who decline to report their status to undergo testing will face disciplinary consequences.

Those unvaccinated will also be required to wear masks indoors and practice social distancing. Employees vaccinated after September 8 can be released from testing, masking and distancing requirements once a fully vaccinated status is documented with St. Lawrence Health System.