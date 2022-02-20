POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence Health is encouraging the public to show their support for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month this March.

According to the American Cancer Society, if diagnosed early, the survival rate for patients with colorectal cancer is 90 percent. Because this form of cancer has little to no symptoms in the early stages, it is important for people to get screened.

For this reason, SLH stressed the importance of being screened. Luis Canales, MD, is a Gastroenterologist at SLH. He said that the current guidelines recommend adults receive their first colonoscopy at age 45, or earlier if they have a family history of the disease.

“Colon cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer death in the United States. Two-thirds of people diagnosed with colon cancer do not have a family history of the disease,” Dr. Canales said.

According to SLH, the majority of patients with early-stage colorectal cancer will not have any symptoms. However, anyone who has bloody stools or rectal bleeding, persistent abdominal pain, unexplained anemia, and a persistent change in bowel habits with unintentional weight loss, should contact their provider to have a colonoscopy scheduled.

Dr. Canales also pointed out that continuing to have regular screenings is vital, regardless of whether most go without discovering any issues.

“The whole point of performing this screening test is to be able to prevent colon cancer through early detection. Routine colon cancer screening is recommended up until age 75, regardless of the presence or absence of polyps. After age 75, screening may be continued on a case-by-case basis through shared decision making with your provider,” he said.

St. Lawrence Health Director of Food and Nutrition Services Lauren Smith added that colorectal health is often related to a person’s lifestyle and eating habits.

“Limiting red meats to twice a week, and replacing it with lean meats, poultry, fish, or plant-based proteins is a great start,” she said. “A high intake of processed sugar not only increases your weight, but it has a direct link to colon cancer. So increase your consumption of fiber through whole grains, beans/legumes, fresh fruits, and vegetables.”

More information about colorectal cancer and local services to help combat the disease can be found on the St. Lawrence Health website.