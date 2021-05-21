St. Lawrence Health System adopts new logo to reflect formal affiliation

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence Health System has a new logo.

At the beginning of 2021, the St. Lawrence Health System announced its formal affiliation with Rochester Regional Health. Since this establishment, the health system stated it has been working to “assert the mission of improving health and expanding access throughout the North Country.”

To reflect this evolution, the Health System unveiled its new logo on May 20.

“Rochester Regional Health has our identical focus on values, respect, and transparency. We are proud of what we’ve accomplished together thus far,” stated St. Lawrence Health President David Acker. “We have modernized our logo and our identity to better reflect who we are today, and to symbolize our dynamic future as a fully integrated affiliate of Rochester Regional Health.”

Rochester Regional Health President and CEO Eric Beiber, MD, also commented on the formal affiliation.

“I continue to be impressed by the knowledge, skills, and dedication of our team at St. Lawrence Health,” expressed Beiber. “We are so excited about the evolution of our collective health system and to continue providing the very best care to patients in the regions we serve.”

The St. Lawrence Health System encompasses Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Gouverneur Hospital, and Massena Hospital, the Leroy Outpatient Center, several primary care centers and the Center for Cancer Care.