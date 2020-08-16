St. Lawrence Health System at welcomes new PA, Clarkson alumni

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Certified Physician Assistant Tammy Coffey has joined the medical staff of St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Coffey is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. Her certifications included Pediatric Advanced Life Support, Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support and Basic Life Support. She is also a Certified Phlebotomy Technician.

Coffey’s medical career started in the North Country. She received her Master’s in Physician Assistant Studies from Clarkson University.

“I am a graduate of both St. Lawrence University and Clarkson, and I have a deep appreciation for the community that gave me my foundation in medicine,” said Coffey. “I am honored to provide community-centered and patient-focused care to our residents and students of the North Country. My experience in primary care, and enthusiasm for preventive, evidence-based medicine are what drive me in my endeavors every day.”

She has experience treating diabetes, hypertension, mood disorders, anxiety, depression, infections, asthma, and contraceptive management.

Tammy Coffey, PA-C will provide services at the Clarkson University Health Center, ERC Suite

1300, Clarkson, Potsdam.

