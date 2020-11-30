St. Lawrence Health System Chief Medical Officer recognized as Rural Health Practitioner of the Year

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence Health System’s Chief Medical Officer has been recognized by New York State.

St. Lawrence Health System’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrew Williams, MD, FACP, was recently awarded as the Dr. Gary Ogden Rural Health Practitioner of the Year by the New York State Association for Rural Health.

According to SLHS, Dr. Williams was nominated for this award by his colleague and Emergency Department Chair Julie Vieth, MBChB, FAAEM, FACEP, for his contributions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Vieth shared her inspiration for Dr. Williams nomination.

“When COVID-19 struck the North Country in March 2020, Dr. Williams helped lead the St. Lawrence County public health response, and our response to our community through St. Lawrence Health System,” Dr. Vieth said. “Dr. Williams worked day in and day out to ensure all stakeholders were included in key decisions, and to also ensure there was a balanced approach to the pandemic.”

Dr. Veith added, “Dr. Williams also worked tirelessly to bring more COVID-19 tests to the County to help with our COVID-19 response. He continues to work aggressively with the entire public health team to rapidly identify COVID-19 clusters and help prevent further spread in our towns.”

SLHS also stated that to be considered for the statewide award, an individual must “must be a direct service provider who has demonstrated leadership in bringing health services to citizens of rural New York,” as well as display a “passion for life; selfless dedication to their community, organization, and especially their patients; a strong sense of truth; and the conviction, belief, and action to make dreams a reality.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrew Williams responded following his recognition.

“Providing the highest level of care to those most in need continues to be my singular goal. I am grateful to the Community Health Centers of the North Country and to St. Lawrence Health System for allowing me the opportunity to help fulfill that goal,” stated Dr. Williams.

Dr. Williams thanked his parents, family and colleagues for their support and inspiration to take on his role.

