St. Lawrence Health System expands COVID-19 antibody clinical trials to Massena Hospital

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Health System is set to expand its COVID-19 antibody clinical trials to an additional hospital.

St. Lawrence Health System’s Clinical and Rural Health Research Department has been conducting trials of COVID-19 ACTIV-2 Outpatient Monoclonal Antibodies and Other Therapies at Canton- Potsdam Hospital since September 2020.

Through the overnight of Massena Hospital Chief of Medicine Birinder Singh, MD, FRCPC, trials have now expanded to Massena Hospital.

According to the National Institutes of Health, these antibody trials, ACTIV-2, is specifically for outpatients who have tested positive for the coronavirus. The study claims that the treatment could help prevent disease progression in serious symptoms and complications.

SLHS confirmed that initial treatments will now be offered primarily at Massena Hospital, however some appointments may be available upon request. Trial participation also requires patients to have a follow-up appointment, which are available at both Massena and Canton-Potsdam hospital’s.

“Follow-up visits help us track the patients’ COVID-19 symptoms and identify any improvement or progression of the disease,” stated SLHS Clinical Research Director Carly Lovelett, CCRP. “The follow-up visits include some laboratory work, a physical exam, and checking vital signs.”

ACTIV-2 is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is also receiving support from the Federal COVID Response Therapeutics.