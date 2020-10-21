St. Lawrence Health System sees growth in midwifery services, telehealth services available

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence Health System is in the process of growing its services for expecting mothers in the North Country.

The St. Lawrence Health System is informing the community of the services available at their Birthplace and the Obstetrics and Gynecology services for local residents. Recently their OB/GYN has expanded from one to three certified nurse midwifes.

Additionally, St. Lawrence Health System’s Potsdam office will begin to offer telehealth services for women with high-risk pregnancies. According to the System, these are especially for those who reside further away from SLHS, allowing them to avoid driving long distances.

However, according to St. Lawrence Health System Obstetrics and Gynecology Chair Mazin Abdullah, MD, services provided to pregnant mothers need to remain constant.

“All of our doctors are at the same skill and competence level, and have an amazing level of kindness. Their interaction with our patients is excellent,” said Dr. Abdullah. “When choosing

St. Lawrence Health System, you will not be disappointed with any of our doctors. I can say that because I have that much confidence in each of them.”

Team members within the department include John Batich, MD, Peter Darfie, MD, Tara Swinwood, NP, Lauries Brown, NP, Mazi Abdullah, MD, Tatiana DiCoby, DO, Megan Gagner, CNM, Laurie Mousaw, CNM, Eleazar O’Garro, DO, Noelle Polniak, NP, Barbara Drake Hills, CNM and Richard Summermatter, MD.

