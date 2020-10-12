St. Lawrence Health system to host COVID-19 public education sessions

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence Health System is working to answer questions and provide more information to the public regarding the coronavirus.

Through recently awarded funding, the St. Lawrence Health System’s Clinical and Rural Health Research Department will host community education sessions about the coronavirus. Funding was awarded through the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, a part of a COVID-19 enhancement fund and totaled $150,000.

According to SLHS, goals for the sessions include increasing community-wide understanding of COVID-19 as a research topic and the use of non-pharmaceutical interventions for preventing the spread of the disease.

The first virtual education session will be held on October 28 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and will discuss coronavirus myths and facts, COVID-19 compared to the flu, doctor’s office safety, effectiveness of masks and social distancing and COVID-19 testing.

“The public has access to endless amounts of COVID-specific information, both factual and fictitious.

Having a community partner furnish researched-based, factual information on COVID-19 will provide our North Country communities with reliable, trusted information,” stated Stakeholder Advisory Committee member Jamie Cruikshank. “I am pleased with the work the group has done to enhance patient-centered outcomes in our area, and I’m hopeful for continued progress relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Additionally, the Clinical Research Department is hosting a free three-part web series for community members. According to the department, the series will increase patient and stakeholder awareness of, and engagement in, research.

The web series, “Learning Together, Leading Together: Shaping Patient-Centered Research in the North Country,” will be held on October 14, November 11 and December 9. All sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

