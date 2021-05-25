St. Lawrence Health System welcomes new hospitalists

Left to right: Alfred Kokwaro, MD; and Kaylan Mucci, MD

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two new hospitalists have joined St. Lawrence Health System’s medical team.

Both Alfred Kokwaro, MD and Kaylan Mucci, M.D., are set to join the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

According to the SLHS, Dr. Kokwaro is Board certified an earned his medical degree at Ross University School of Medicine, Dominica, West Indies. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Greater Danbury Community Health Center, Connecticut Institute for Communities, where he was chosen as Resident of the Year.

Dr. Kokwaro is American Board of Internal Medicine certified, and Geriatric Medicine American Board of Internal Medicine certified. He is a member of the American Medical Association, American College of Physicians, and American Geriatric Society.

Additionally, Dr. Mucci is a member of the American College of Physicians and American Medical Women’s Association. She has volunteered with the Wounded Warrior Project in New York City, The St. Francis Foundation in Ecuador and with Amizade in Petersfield, Jamaica.

The Health System stated that both Dr. Kokwaro and Dr. Mucci will specialize in the care of hospitalized patients.

As members of the SLHS’s care team, they will coordinate acute-level care with primary care practitioners, case managers, allied health members and specialists.

St. Lawrence Health System announced the addition of Alfred Kokwaro, MD; and Kaylan Mucci, MD on May 21, 2021.