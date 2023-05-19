POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — After several months and agreement has been made within the St. Lawrence Health system.

St. Lawrence Health has reached a formal agreement with the New York State Nurses Association for a five-year contract, according to a press release from the health system.

This contract specifically applies to 276 NYSNA-represented nurses within St. Lawrence Health’s three hospitals: Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur and Massena.

The agreement will require St. Lawrence Health to implement a common wage scale for all nurses across the three hospitals, which will consist of an annual wage increase for all NSYNA-represented nurses throughout the contracts, SLH said in the press release.

The health system must also allow NYSNA-represented nurses to participate in the NYSNA benefit fund and increase nurse pay for both evening and weekend shift differentials, as well as on-call shifts.

Although negotiations took months, St. Lawrence Health President Donna McGregor said it was a great accomplishment for the health system.

“Reaching the agreement was accomplished in large part because of the long hours and hard work put in by our SLH bargaining team, especially towards the end of the negotiation process,” McGregor said in the press release. “Agreeing upon a five-year contact is an unprecedented accomplishment on its own, and we are proud to have been able to solidify this longevity of terms.”

St. Lawrence Health Chief Nursing Officer Lisa Lougheed also commented on the contract agreement in the press release. Her full statement can be read below: