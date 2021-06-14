St. Lawrence Health to open new urgent care center in Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new urgent care facility will open in St. Lawrence County this July.

St. Lawrence Health has announced that it will open a Urgent Care Center in Canton, New York. This center will provide Urgent Care services and be located in the EJ Noble Medical Building on Main Street.

According to SLH, upon opening, this will provide a second Urgent Care practice operated by Canton- Potsdam’s Hospital’s Emergency Department.

The center will be overseen by St. Lawrence Health Medical Director for Emergency Services and Urgent Care Jason Lorenc, MD.

“Expanding comprehensive Urgent Care services into Canton will ensure convenient, outstanding care is available to our Canton residents and surrounding community members when they require same-day treatment,” shared Lorenc. “Our Urgent Care services in Canton and Potsdam are designed to complement and support our system-wide integrative, person-centered approach to care.”

SLH added that Canton Urgent Care staff will focus on eliminating non-emergent cases from the emergency rooms, allowing hospitals to focus on critical cases.

Urgent Care should be utilized for conditions such as animal or insect bites, mild allergic reactions, mild asthma, coughs or colds, minor vomiting or diarrhea, stomach pain or upset, pelvic pain, simple falls, fever, headache, minor infections; including urinary tract infection, ear infection, sinus infection, sore throat, or pink eye; nosebleeds, puncture wounds and cuts that may require stitches, minor burns, or sports-related injuries including a sprain or strain.

“Urgent Care is a necessary option for the unexpected, and is not a replacement for regular care,” added Dr. Lorenc. “At the conclusion of their visit, patients will be asked to follow-up with their primary care provider. If they don’t have one, we will offer them a list of options.”

The Canton Urgent Care will also offer COVID-19 testing.

To access the Center, take a right to the lower level parking lot upon entering the EJ Noble campus. The entrance to Urgent Care can be seen from the far end of the parking lot.

The Canton Urgent CareCenter will be open daily from 9:00am to 7:00pm starting on July 6, 2021.