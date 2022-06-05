MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence Health is advising residents that they may have the virus that causes shingles already in their system.

The health organization stated that people who had chickenpox at one point in their life have the varicella-zoster virus lying dormant inside them. SLH warned that the virus can reactivate as shingles in people who are not vaccinated.

According to SLH, shingles is a painful rash that usually develops on one side of the body, often the face or torso. The rash consists of blisters that typically scab over in seven to 10 days and clears up within two to four weeks. Some people describe the pain as an intense burning sensation, and for the unfortunate, the pain can last for months or even years after the rash goes away.

SLH also warned that a person with shingles can pass the varicella-zoster virus to anyone who is not immune to chickenpox. This results in the newly infected person developing chickenpox, not shingles.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults who are 50-years-old or older get two doses of the shingles Shingrix vaccine separated by two to six months. Adults who are 19-years-old or older who have weakened immune systems because of disease or therapy should also get two doses of Shingrix, as they have a higher risk of getting shingles and related complications.

SLH also stated that individuals who have had shingles in the past should still get vaccinated to help prevent future occurrences of the disease. There is no specific length of time people need to wait after having shingles before receiving the vaccine, however, the shingles rash should be gone before getting vaccinated.

Those interested in receiving more information about the virus or how to get vaccinated should visit the St. Lawrence Health website.