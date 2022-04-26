ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although the public has been focused on the COVID-19 vaccine over the past couple of years, St. Lawrence Health is reminding individuals of other important vaccines, such as those used for meningococcal meningitis.

When someone has meningococcal meningitis, the bacteria infects the lining of the brain and spinal cord and cause swelling. The bacteria can spread from person to person through their saliva, which means bacteria are not as contagious as germs that cause the common cold or the flu since they cannot be spread through casual contact.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of meningococcal disease may first appear with flu-like similarities but then get worse at a rapid pace. Common symptoms include fever, headache, and stiff neck that may be accompanied by nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, or confusion.

However, babies may show other symptoms when infected which may make them slow or inactive, irritable, vomiting, feeding poorly, or have a bulging anterior fontanelle if they are exposed to the bacteria. In young children, doctors may also look at the child’s reflexes for signs of meningitis.

The CDC recommends meningococcal vaccination for all preteens and teens, and in certain situations for infants, children, and adults. All 11 to 12-year-olds are encouraged to get a MenACWY vaccine, with a booster shot at age 16. Teens who were not inoculated at a younger age may receive the MenB vaccine, preferably at ages 16 through 18.

Mild side effects from the vaccination can include redness or soreness at the injection site, muscle pain, headache, or feeling tired, which typically lasts one to two days. More information about meningococcal meningitis can be found on the CDC website.