ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence Health is warning parents that although Haemophilus influenzae may sound like a type of flu, it is not.

The disease instead is a name for any infection caused by bacteria called H. influenza, which can be spread to others through respiratory droplets, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This happens when someone who has the bacteria in their nose or throat coughs or sneezes.

H. influenzae symptoms will vary depending on which part of the body is infected. Pneumonia may present with fever and chills, cough, sweating, and aches, a bloodstream infection may show signs of diarrhea, belly pain, confusion, and anxiety; and meningitis typically includes the sudden onset of headache, stiff neck, nausea, and light sensitivity of the eyes.

The CDC recommends Hib vaccination for all children younger than five years of age, and involves multiple shots. More information about Haemophilus influenza and vaccinations can be found on the CDC website.