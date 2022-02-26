POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Canton-Potsdam Hospital is welcoming board-certified physician Miguel Rivera, MD to their team.

Dr. Rivera is joining the team as a Nocturnist Hospitalist which means Rivera only works at night and is a specialist in the care of hospitalized patients. Additionally, he will coordinate acute-level care with primary care practitioners, case managers, allied health members, and specialists.

Rivera said he is thankful for the opportunity to join the hospital’s team and continue to help others.

“Someone once said ‘Helping others is the secret sauce to a happy life, and I am grateful to be joining the Hospitalist team at Canton-Potsdam Hospital that is dedicated to helping others,” Rivera said. “I am happy and excited to start this new journey in my life, and I am thankful to the Hospital for this opportunity. I am especially appreciative of Mr. David Acker and the Hospitalist team for believing in me and giving me the chance to serve others in this community.”

According to St. Lawrence Health, Rivera is American Board of Internal Medicine certified and earned his medical degree from Universidad Ibero Americana Medical School, Dominican Republic. Additionally, he is a member of the American Medical Association.

