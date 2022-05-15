POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s medical team is welcoming physician David Abbatematteo, MD to their staff.

Abbatematteo will work in the hospital’s Pain Management Department. He brings experiences from his previous roles as Chief of Pain Management and Director of Pain Management. Before becoming a physician, he was a Critical Care Registered Nurse, and a Combat Medic with the U.S. Army National Guard. He said he is excited to use his knowledge to serve North County residents.

“There are needs in this community that I hope to fulfill with my experience and skills,” Dr. Abbatematteo said. “It is a true pleasure to be part of the North Country because it is so beautiful and the people are refreshingly genuine.”

Abbatematteo specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of pain, which may involve medications or alternative forms of pain relief. He is an expert in diagnosing the specific cause of his patient’s pain and the underlying conditions that have led up to the pain they are currently experiencing, according to St. Lawrence Health.

Abbatematteo is American Board Certified in Pain Medicine, and in Anesthesiology. He earned his medical degree at Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and completed his residency at Einstein/Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. He was awarded a fellowship at Beth Israel Medicinal Center, Pain and Palliative Medicine.

He often sees patients with pain in the lower back, knee, head, hip, and neck and commonly treated conditions may include arthritis, fibromyalgia, migraines, or sciatica. His office is located in the Helen Snell Cheel Medical Building located at 49 Lawrence Avenue in Potsdam. More information about Dr. Abbatematteo can be found here.