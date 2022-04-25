POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence Health is welcoming a new member to their team.

According to the health organization’s website, Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Tayla Durant has joined their medical team. Durant earned her Pediatric Nurse Practitioner degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University and began her health care career in Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Obstetrics Department as a Nurse’s Aide and Unit Clerk.

Durant has gained experience in performing routine checkups of newborns, infants, pre-school children, school-aged children, and adolescents. She also diagnoses illness, prescribes medication, orders laboratory tests, interprets diagnostics, and assesses and aligns health care plans for children with special needs. Durant said she’s excited to use her experience and begin treating patients in the North Country.

“It is an honor and pleasure to join St. Lawrence Health’s pediatric medical team. I consider myself very fortunate to have the opportunity to serve the community where I grew up,” Durant said.

She will be treating patients in the Pediatric office located at 15 Raymond Street in Potsdam and at Brasher Falls Primary Care at 899 NY-11C in Brasher Falls. More information about Durant can be found here.