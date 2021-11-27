St. Lawrence Laurentian Singers performing holiday concert

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence Laurentian Singers will perform traditional holiday favorites on Saturday. The program’s Carol Concert will take place at the Gunnison Memorial Chapel at St. Lawrence University on December 4 at 4 p.m.

The singers will perform holiday classics including, “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “God Rest You Merry Gentlefolk,” “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” “O Holy Night,” “Let It Snow” “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting),” and “Feliz Navidad.” The concert will also feature choral arrangements of “12 Days of Christmas,” as arranged by the a cappella group Straight No Chaser, the gentle Provencal carol “Un Flambeau, Jeanette, Isabelle,” “Good King Wenceslas,” and “Silent Night.”

Parking for the event will be in the H lot across from Griffiths Arts Center and next to Vilas Hall. There will also be a drop-off location and limited handicapped parking spaces in front of Richardson Hall and at the front of the chapel.

The event will be free for the public to attend, however, masks are required for all individuals attending in person. A live stream of the event will also be available on the University’s website. More information on the event can be found here.