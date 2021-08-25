St. Lawrence Leadership Institute accepting applications for leadership program

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence Leadership Institute has announced that the application period for their 2021-2022 program is now open.

The primary program for the St. Lawrence Leadership Institute is a series of classes held once a month from October to June. The classes this year will be held either in person, on-line, or both depending on COVID Guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

According to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, the institute was established to foster the development of emerging and existing leaders for the advancement of St. Lawrence County and its communities. The institute cultivates individuals willing and capable of being inspiring leaders by offering education, leadership skills development and networking opportunities.

President of the SLLI Board, SLLI alumnus, and Executive Director of the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Ben Dixon said the program provides the public with valuable knowledge.

“The St. Lawrence Leadership Institute is a tremendous program. Through SLLI, more than 300 people have gained the leadership skills, issues knowledge, and networks they needed to make a difference in our county,” Dixon said. “SLLI continues to provide inspiring expert speakers, an empowering curriculum, and a robust network. I encourage anyone that wants to help enhance the strength and quality of life of our county to enroll in the leadership institute.”

The proposed curriculum for the year is as follows:

October: Leadership and Introductions

November 4: Communications/Six Thinking Hats

December 2: Leading with Emotional Intelligence

January 6: Strengths Based Leadership

February 3: Team Building and 360 Degree Assessments

March 3: Leading Organizational Change

April 7: Conflict Resolution and Negotiations

May 5: Ethical Leadership; Inclusion and Diversity

June 2: Leadership and Workplace Stressors

Applications and more information on the program can be found on the St. Lawrence County Chamber’s website.