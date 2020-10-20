St. Lawrence Leadership Institute offering virtual mindful leadership mini-series

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence Leadership Institute is set to deliver a mini-series dedicated to mindful leadership.
The St. Lawrence Leadership Institute has announced their mini-series titled ‘Mindful Leadership & Emotional Intelligence.’ According to the Institute, the three-part series aims to “foster the development of emerging and existing leaders for the advancement of St. Lawrence County and its communities.”
The St. Lawrence Leadership Institute is a professional development program offered through the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.
The series will be presented by PhD of Inner Citadel Consulting Peter J Anderson and will be offered free of charge.
Programs within the series will be offered for three consecutive weeks starting on October 29, and run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Topics include:
- “Why do emotions matter in the workplace,” October 29
- “How can emotions work for you,” November 5
- “Respond, don’t react,” November 12
All interested participants will be required to register prior to the events to ensure correct login information.
